CDC reporting high volume of unexplained severe hepatitis in kids across US

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is investigating 180 cases of unexplained severe hepatitis in kids from 36 states.
That is up since the CDC's last update two weeks ago, when the number of cases under investigation was 109 in 25 states. The cases date back to October 2021.
It is still a mystery what is causing the hepatitis.
Investigators say there may not be a single cause for it.
However, they have discovered that more than half of the children tested positive for adenovirus — a common virus that normally causes respiratory symptoms and stomach upset.
The Pima County Health Department says there are currently no confirmed cases in the county.
"This has been a high priority for the Pima County Health Department, which is working with community health care providers in identifying and monitoring any potentially affected children," a county spokesperson said in a statement.
For more information, visit cdc.gov.