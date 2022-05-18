 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A VERY HIGH
TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER INDEX FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153,
154, AND MOST OF 150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17 percent
mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

CDC reporting high volume of unexplained severe hepatitis in kids across US

Baby in the hospital, Photo Date: February 18, 2019

Baby in the hospital, Photo Date: February 18, 2019

 White House / Andrea Hanks

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is investigating 180 cases of unexplained severe hepatitis in kids from 36 states.

That is up since the CDC's last update two weeks ago, when the number of cases under investigation was 109 in 25 states. The cases date back to October 2021.

It is still a mystery what is causing the hepatitis.

Investigators say there may not be a single cause for it.

However, they have discovered that more than half of the children tested positive for adenovirus — a common virus that normally causes respiratory symptoms and stomach upset.

The Pima County Health Department says there are currently no confirmed cases in the county.

"This has been a high priority for the Pima County Health Department, which is working with community health care providers in identifying and monitoring any potentially affected children," a county spokesperson said in a statement.

For more information, visit cdc.gov.

