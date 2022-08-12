CDC relaxes some COVID-19 guidelines

On Thursday, the CDC relaxed some COVID-19 guidelines, including those on quarantine.
The health agency says it is lifting the requirement to quarantine if they come in close contact with someone who is infected, and people no longer need to stay six feet away from others.
The agency says the guideline changes come as an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.
The CDC is also dropping guidance around the "Test-to-stay" strategy, where students exposed to the virus could remain in school as long as they continued to test negative.
Schools are also no longer recommended to do routine daily testing, however that practice can be reinstated in certain situations such as a surge in infections.
Masks are still recommended in areas where community transmission is high, or if a person is considered at high risk for severe illness.
Most school districts across the U.S. will make mask-wearing optional.