CDC issues warning about hepatitis in children

The CDC is asking physicians nationwide to be on the lookout for severe cases of hepatitis in children.
There have already been 11 documented cases in the U.S.
With nine being reported in Alabama and two more in North Carolina.
Dozens of similar cases have popped up in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Spain, and the Netherlands.
Several children in Alabama, all ages one through six, became so ill from the disease that they required liver transplants.
Thankfully, no deaths have been reported.
Currently, no causes have been found, and no common exposures have been identified.