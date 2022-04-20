CDC: dental visits declined during pandemic

Dental visits declined significantly during the start of the pandemic.
That is according to the CDC's national center for health statistics.
The report found from 2019 to 2020 adults aged 18-64 who had a dental visit in the past 12 months, declined from over 65% to just under 63%.
The decline was seen in both men and women, in all race and ethnic groups and in cities and small metropolitan areas.
One of the reasons for the decline could be that many dental offices limited their hours and services in response to COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic.