CBP releases body cam footage of deadly shooting

SASABE, Ariz. (KVOA) - For the first time ever, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is releasing body camera footage from a deadly agent-involved shooting last month.
The footage, which doesn't have audio until two minutes in, shows agents pursuing a black BMW suspected of human smuggling.
According to a narrative attached to the video, CBP surveillance spotted suspected undocumented immigrants entering the BMW and that information was radioed out to agents in the field.
Two agents spotted the BMW and tried pulling it over but the driver evaded them.
Eventually agents had the car cornered and the agent seen in the video jumps out with a baton and smashes two of the cars windows.
The agent grabs the driver's arm but then the car is put in reverse and the agent points his pistol at the driver and fires one deadly shot.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department later declared the driver dead at the scene.
The agent then points his gun at the vehicles passenger and places him under arrest.
According to CBP, five undocumented immigrants were found in the car; two were in the backseat and three were in the trunk.
CBP hasn't identified the deceased driver but News 4 Tucson had already confirmed his identity as Noe Mejia through family members shortly after the shooting March 14th.
We interviewed Noe's brother Miguel just after the shooting.
"Why did he take matters into his own hands? I understand that they're out here and they work in a hostile environment but there's proper training and there's protocol they have to follow," he said.
News 4 Tucson reached out to him again for his reaction to the video being released but he told us the family had hired an attorney and declined to do an interview with us.
Later, through an attorney, we received the following statement:
"Please be advised that my law firm, co-counseling with Jose Saldivar of Saldivar & Associates, represents several of Mr. Mejia’s next of kin, to include, but not be limited to Miguel Gutierrez, Marcellino Jardin, and Mr. Mejia’s two minor children.
On April 13, 2023, we learned that United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released body camera footage of the vehicle pursuit and shooting of Mr. Noe. At no time did CBP give notice to the family that this footage was being released to the media. At no time did CBP seek or receive the consent of our clients to release this footage to the media. The family is horrified and re-traumatized by the release of this footage that shows in graphic detail a CBP officer shooting their loved one. The family continues to investigate this incident.
They intend to pursue any and all legal remedies to redress the killing of Mr. Mejia."
CBP is now reviewing its policies and procedures. Acting Commissioner Troy Miller said the following in a statement from CBP.
"I have directed a review of training and CBP's use of force policies and procedures, while the investigation continues, to further prepare and support our personnel to safely respond to and – when appropriate and possible – deescalate dangerous situations. Regular review of policies and training is a vital function of a professional law enforcement organization, and we are engaging with subject matter experts across DHS to ensure our training reflects law enforcement best practices," Miller stated.
The Tucson Sector has the highest number of use of force incidents according to CBP data. It's been that way since 2021.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is still investigating if the shooting was justified.