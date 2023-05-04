CBP intercept 10 live baby parrots in Texas border crossing

HIDALGO, Texas (KVOA) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists seized 10 live baby parrots at the Hidalgo International Bridge.
The incident occurred on April 29 at Hidalgo International Bridge when CBP officers referred a passenger vehicle for a secondary inspection. During the inspection CBP says they discovered five parrot chicks in a pillowcase and five more in the front seat of the vehicle.
The parrots were sent to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.
USDA regulations prohibit live birds, fresh eggs, and raw poultry from Mexico as Mexico is affected with virulent Newcastle disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. Both diseases affect poultry, are serious diseases of concern, and are highly contagious.
Yellow-headed parrots also require proper paperwork for lawful importation.
Attempting to bring these prohibited items may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000.
“As this enforcement action illustrates, CBP remains committed to upholding our agriculture mission, preventing the spread of animal diseases, and preventing the exploitation of protected animals.” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.
