CBP cracking down on fake NFL merchandise

PHOENIX (KVOA) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is expecting to see more and more fake NFL merchandise as the Superbowl, hosted in Phoenix later this month, gets closer.
"Now that the teams have been announced and production in other countries have picked up, we expect to see even more," said Christopher Larkin with CBP.
Trade mark infringement is a daily battle CBP is faced with, last year in total CBP came across around $2 billion worth of fake merchandise. Around $100 was fake NFL gear.
"I expect people to start seeing it on the street for sale a little bit more as the Superbowl approaches," said Guadalupe Ramirez with CBP.
Sometimes they find the fake gear is made cheaply with materials that have caused rashes and other health concerns.
"You're on the sites you're giving personal identifiable information to these websites. That can compromise your identity. Number two, if you're using a credit card or other payment you can expose yourself to financial fraud. You can wake up and tens of thousands of dollars in gift cards could be purchased in three or four states," said Jim Mancuso, Director of the International Copyright Center.
Mancuso said if you're buying in person there are some red flags to look for. All official NFL merch will have a hologram with an NFL shield that should glow a red and blue color under light. Most producers of fakes cut costs on that aspect.
Fakes will also often have cheap feeling fabric and the logo stitching will have imperfections.
For items like NFL rings, if it feels cheaply made it probably is a fake.
CBP said it is a crime even to just purchase the fake merch but their focus is on getting those behind the mass manufacturing and distribution of illegitimate merchandise.