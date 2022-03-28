CBP: 3 migrants seriously injured after shoved out of moving vehicle during pursuit

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three migrants are on the road to recovery after they were seriously injured Sunday afternoon when a smuggler allegedly shoved them out of a moving vehicle near Sells, Ariz.
At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Border Patrol agents stationed in Three Points were involved in a pursuit after a black Dodge truck reportedly failed to stop for an immigration inspection on Federal Route 19.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the suspect vehicle allegedly hit speeds of more than 80 miles per hour during the pursuit.
However, sometime during the pursuit, the driver reportedly slowed down and shoved three migrants out of the suspect truck.
The three individuals, who were identified as Guatemalan nationals ages 16, 25 and 28, were transported to a local hospital for further treatment of serious injuries sustained in the incident.
Border Patrol and personnel with the Tohono O’odham Police Department later located the suspect vehicle abandoned near the village of Ali-Chuckson on State Route 86.
A search of the vehicle uncovered "a loaded 9-mm pistol, fentanyl pills and personal use amounts of cocaine and marijuana."
Border Patrol the driver has not yet been located.