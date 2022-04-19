Cause of fire that fully engulfed southside recycling center remains undetermined

TUCSON (KVOA) - The cause of the structure fire that filled Tucson's south side with smoke Monday evening is still undetermined as crews continue to mop up hot spots Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Rural Metro Fire District crews were dispatched to he 5900 block of South Belvedere Avenue near Benson Highway and Valencia Road in reference to a fire at the UCC Recycling facility.

Officials say when the crews arrived at the scene, the facility was fully engulfed in flames.

This prompted evacuations to take place at the recycling plant, and nearby businesses and residents. According to authorities, all individuals involved were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported in connection to the fire at this time.

Despite upgrading the blaze to a two-alarm fire, crews struggled containing the blaze on Monday due to large piles of paper recycling materials, windy conditions and low water pressure hampered forward progress in extinguishing the blaze.

According to Rural Metro Fire, crews worked through the night to extinguish hot spots. Currently, investigators are at the scene of the blaze, sifting through the property with hopes of determining the cause of the fire.

Crews with Tucson Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene to assist in battling the fire.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.