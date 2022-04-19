Cause of fire that fully engulfed southside recycling center remains undetermined

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND A HIGH
TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND
151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST
this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zone 151.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST today.

* WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Rural Metro Fire District

TUCSON (KVOA) - The cause of the structure fire that filled Tucson's south side with smoke Monday evening is still undetermined as crews continue to mop up hot spots Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Rural Metro Fire District crews were dispatched to he 5900 block of South Belvedere Avenue near Benson Highway and Valencia Road in reference to a fire at the UCC Recycling facility.

Officials say when the crews arrived at the scene, the facility was fully engulfed in flames.

This prompted evacuations to take place at the recycling plant, and nearby businesses and residents. According to authorities, all individuals involved were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported in connection to the fire at this time.

Despite upgrading the blaze to a two-alarm fire, crews struggled containing the blaze on Monday due to large piles of paper recycling materials, windy conditions and low water pressure hampered forward progress in extinguishing the blaze.

According to Rural Metro Fire, crews worked through the night to extinguish hot spots. Currently, investigators are at the scene of the blaze, sifting through the property with hopes of determining the cause of the fire.

Crews with Tucson Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene to assist in battling the fire.

