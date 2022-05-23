Caught On Camera: Five injured after bull nearly escapes from California rodeo

REDDING, Calif. (CNN) — Caught on camera — a bull calls it quits mid-rodeo in California.
He makes a run for it through the audience, leaving five people with minor injuries.
It was an impressive ride on a bucking bull. But after the rider was finally thrown, it was the bull that decided he wasn't taking any more bull from these humans.
The bull landed in the VIP section at the Redding Rodeo in Northern California.
This was especially exciting for Rob Innes, the guy who shot the video.
"I was a virgin rodeo attendee," he said. "You know the expression, 'This ain't my first rodeo?' Well, this was definitely my first rodeo."
The runaway did not run far away.
He was captured about half a mile from the rodeo grounds near the sundial bridge.
Five people suffered minor injuries, including 15-year-old Jordan Greco who was waiting in line for the restroom when the bull came rampaging through.
"I felt like the side of the horn and like the muscles and all of that stuff from the bull that came up and hit me," Greco said.
Doctors told Greco his leg has internal bruising. He is hobbling around on crutches, but should be OK.
The pick up men, the guys on horseback, ended up catching the bull.
Reporter: "I didn't know bulls could jump like that."
Innes: "I also did not know that. It was jumping like a gazelle."
The uninjured animal is now back at his ranch "just living his best life" says the rodeo association. He will nott be coming back to the rodeo.
So what do you call a bull that can't be contained by a wall? No bull, his name happens to be "border crisis."