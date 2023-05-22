Catalina State Park celebrating its 40th anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Catalina State Park in Tucson, Arizona is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month.
The park serves as one of Tucson’s most popular hiking and camping destinations, and is well-known for its trails and saguaro-studded scenery.
The park was signed into legislation in 1974, and over the next three years its Master Development Plan was formed by students of the School of Renewable Natural Resources at the University of Arizona and completed by a citizen’s planning committee.
After a series of land trades, leases, a land purchase and initial construction, Catalina State Park was dedicated by Governor Bruce Babbitt on May 25, 1983.
“Just in terms of visitation, Catalina is our third-busiest park in the state,” said Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. “We know there are members of the community who visit there daily to hike the trails and enjoy the calming surroundings. Part of what makes this park special is the dedicated staff and volunteers who ensure everyone has a great visit.”
The park offers 120 campsites, an equestrian campground with horse pens, picnic areas, and an expansive network of multi-use trails leading into the Coronado National Forest.
In summer 2020, the park was impacted by the Bighorn Fire, which was started by a lightning strike in the Catalina Mountains. The fire burned nearly 120,000 acres before being extinguished.
In late 2020, a new Master Development Plan was approved for the park. Additionally, Catalina State Park has received $5.8 million in funding for fiscal year 2024 to design and build a bridge spanning the Cañada del Oro wash that separates the entrance of the park from the campground. Since the fire, this wash has been more prone to flooding from rain and runoff in the mountains.