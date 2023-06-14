Catalina Foothills school board meeting back in person for first time in two months

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tuesday night, the Catalina Foothills School District returned to both an in-person and virtual component of its school board meeting.
Back on April 25, the school district said it canceled the meeting scheduled for that evening citing threats and intimidation directed at board members and school officials.
The two board meetings in May were moved completely online.
The call to the audience portion of the meeting Tuesday night featured parents talking not about an agenda item, but rather about students' preferred gender pronouns and who's using which bathrooms on campus.
"I'd like for board meetings to get back to what they should be, boring," parent Jacquelyn Davoli said. "Not only do parents have rights, but children also have rights. Schools should be a safe place for a child to grow and develop and often times the home is not a safe place for the child to grow and develop. As a parent myself, I don't feel that the school or any of its administrators are keeping anything from me."
Vicki Allison has a different view. She is a mother and grandmother.
"I'm concerned what's going on in the school districts about allowing boys into the girl's locker room and into the bathrooms," Allison said. "I'm concerned about the pronouns they have the kids use in the school."
"The school board maintains a policy that will inform parents of students who want to keep their preferred pronouns private.
"Parents love their kids and want to help them," Allison said. That's why we're here. If they want to change their gender, I don't think children should be changing their gender before they're 18 because their brains aren't fully developed until they're older than that."
Randi Levin has two children, a middle schooler and high schooler in the district.
"No parent has a right to deprive a child of an education by banning books and harassing teachers out of the profession," Levin said. "Children's rights to a safe and bright future are human rights and it's the parents' jobs to make sure they have one."
Last month, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that would have forbid school officials from referring to students' preferred pronouns without parental permission.
The Catalina Foothills School District has maintained it has no plans at this time to revisit its non-discrimination policy.
