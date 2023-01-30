Catalina community fearful as animal attacks continue

CATALINA, ARIZ. (KVOA) - A pack of dogs in Catalina continue to attack animals, that's according to multiple residents who live in the town north of Tucson.
News 4 Tucson first learned Friday about the dogs attacking 4-H show cows in the area on Jan. 24.
Now, a family believes the same pack of dogs killed their mini-horse earlier this month.
"It's not just a horse," Catalina's Brenda Huff said. "It's family."
Huff's mini-horse, Sally, was killed on Jan. 14.
"She was just ravaged," Huff said. "The total body. It's terrible. I can't get the picture out of my head. She suffered so much and it was just really sad."
Huff and her daughter, Dawn, live on the property together.
Dawn stayed by Sally's side as she died.
"I just started crying and I went down on my knees next to her and I just to her and prayed and I stayed with her until they came to put her down," Dawn said.
This mother and daughter have been living next to the mountains on their ranch for more than 25 years.
They are scared for their safety, for their other horses well-being and their neighbors.
"It needs to end," Brenda said. "It needs to stop. None of us are sleeping at night."
"I still can't get it out of my mind," Dawn said. "I haven't slept good since then. If I hear any little noise, a dog barking, I'm out making sure they don't come back."
They opened a case with Pima County Animal Control.
Animal Control tells News 4 Tucson its aware of the situation and the investigation is ongoing.
In a statement, Dep. Tyler Legg, a spokesman with the Pima County Sheriff's Department said:
"We encourage keeping livestock, poultry, pets, and children secure. If you encounter any vicious animal(s), keep your distance, get to a safe place, and call 9-1-1."
PCSD said its received three different reports of incidents in the Catalina area. They have been shared with Pima Animal Care Center's Animal Protection Services team.
"It's been going on and on," Brenda said. "The owners have not done anything to step up and control the animals. The animals need to be put down. I'm seriously worried about it. I'm scared to go out at night. I don't come out without my pistol. I don't let my dogs out anymore. Even though we have a fenced yard, I'm afraid they'll get in the yard and get my dogs."