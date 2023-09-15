Casita design competition deadline approaching

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The deadline to submit a design in the City of Tucson Planning and Development Services (PDSD) Casita Model Plan Competition is Monday, Sept. 18 at 11:59 P.M.
Up to ten designs will each be awarded $1,000, funded by a generous grant from AARP. The selected designs will be included in the City of Tucson’s Casita Model Plan Library and will be eligible to have building review fees waived.
A scoring jury will review designs to ensure they collectively achieve various benefits of casitas in Tucson, including architectural variety and feasibility for various sites, conditions, and households. A public online survey will be open from October 1-22.
Selected designs will be announced in early November.
PDSD was awarded the AARP 2023 Community Challenge grant in June to launch an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Design Competition. The grant represents a significant milestone in Tucson's commitment to affordable housing and livability.
After approving a zoning change to allow ADUs in Tucson over a year ago, the Mayor and Council, in collaboration with PDSD, recognized the opportunity to enhance further efforts in promoting casitas as an inclusive and adaptable housing option for the community.
The AARP Community Challenge grant will bolster ADUs and specifically address the housing needs of older adults and multigenerational families. The American Institute of Architects Southern Arizona chapter is also a partner in supporting this competition.
For more information and the submission form, click here.
