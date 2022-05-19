Cases of hepatitis in children increase

The investigation into mysterious hepatitis cases among children is expanding.
The CDC is now investigating at least 180 cases of severe hepatitis with unknown cause among children.
This is an increase from 109 cases that were reported earlier this month.
The new cases are from 36 states and U.S. territories, with most of the patients being under the age of five.
The cause remains unknown, but the leading theory is Adenovirus, which usually cause mild cold-like or flu-like illnesses.
There is also an investigation into whether there is a link to prior COVID-19 infection, either on its own or in connection to Adenovirus.
At least five children have died in the outbreak, however, there have been no additional deaths reported since February.