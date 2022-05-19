 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A
VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Cases of hepatitis in children increase

  • 0
Hepatitis image

The investigation into mysterious hepatitis cases among children is expanding.

The CDC is now investigating at least 180 cases of severe hepatitis with unknown cause among children.

This is an increase from 109 cases that were reported earlier this month.

The new cases are from 36 states and U.S. territories, with most of the patients being under the age of five.

The cause remains unknown, but the leading theory is Adenovirus, which usually cause mild cold-like or flu-like illnesses.

There is also an investigation into whether there is a link to prior COVID-19 infection, either on its own or in connection to Adenovirus.

At least five children have died in the outbreak, however, there have been no additional deaths reported since February.

Tags

Recommended for you