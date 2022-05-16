 Skip to main content
Case study shows some patients need to be cautious with herbal supplements

A new case study finds that some herbal supplements should be taken with caution.

The case report described a 56-year-old woman who started a regimen of six times the recommended dose of hemp oil and mixed in berberine four months earlier.

She began to experience dizziness and fainting and was diagnosed with a dangerous heart arrhythmia after an EKG showed a rapid heartbeat originating in the ventricles.

Doctors identified the cause to be the herbal supplements.

The patient was taken off of all supplements during a hospital stay, and after a three-month follow-up, she had no new episodes of dizziness or fainting, and her EKG was normal.

