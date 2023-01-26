Casa Grande Police investigate school threats

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) — Officers responded to Cactus Middle School and McCartney Ranch Elementary School to investigate an online threat.
On Wednesday, January 25th, Cactus Middle School staff reported a social media post was being shared on campus depicting guns with a message threatening students and the two schools.
Officers say they quickly discovered the post was created by a 6th grade student at Cactus Middle School trying to convince her friend’s parents to allow her friend to skip school for the day.
The 11-year-old created this post by taking a stock image from the internet and adding a threatening message to it.
Administrative actions will be the responsibility of the Casa Grande Elementary School District.
A felony charge of Disruption of an Educational Institution will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.
Officers remained on both campuses to ensure safety during this investigation. During this time, school staff said a 13-year-old 8th grade student was found with a fake handgun.
Officers responded to that area of the school and began to investigate the incident. They discovered the 13-year-old bought the fake handgun from a local convenience store and brought it to school to show his friend.
The officers say the 13-year-old showed off the toy to other students. One of these students reported the fake gun to school staff immediately.
Administrative actions in this case will also be the responsibility of the Casa Grande Elementary School District. A misdemeanor charge of Disruption of an Educational Institution will be forwarded to the Casa Grande City Attorney’s Office for review.
Officers say these two incidents come less than a week after submitting charges on a high school student in possession of a firearm at Casa Grande Union High School. Additionally, an 8th grade student in Mesa was found to be responsible for creating a threatening social media post shared throughout our school community.
“Once again, our public school officials responded accordingly by quickly reporting these events. We are working closely with Dr. Leckie and Dr. Battle of both the elementary and high school district administrations to ensure the safety of all youth and staff.” Said City of Casa Grande Chief of Police Mark McCrory. “It is imperative that students are aware of the potential consequences of these types of actions. It is equally important that parents of our students are aware of the potential consequences, as they may possibly be held accountable for their children’s actions”