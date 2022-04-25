Casa Grande PD: Suspect vehicle involved in shooting, killing 2 teens sought

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two teenage girls are dead after being shot in Casa Grande Sunday night.
The shooting happened in an apartment complex on Sunday night near Florence Boulevard and Pottenbaum Road
Right now, police are looking for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting, and the suspect vehicle.
Casa Grande Police Department said someone out there knows what happened and who killed the two young women. They want to get that person or persons off the street.
"They're sick," said Sarah La Porte, who lives in the apartment complex where the teens were killed. "I just can't believe somebody could come by and do that - just drive away and leave somebody on the ground like that. "
La Porte said she went to school with one of the victims.
"I was shocked. I didn't know that could happen so close to home," she said. "I didn't know there were shootings like that. It's so crazy, especially someone so young. She was only 17."
CGPD say they found at least 30 shell casings by the vehicle the girls were in.
Leslie Cota, 18, was found inside the bullet-ridden vehicle; the 17-year-old was outside of it. Police commented, the name of the 17-year old girl will be released at a later time.
Thomas Anderson is an 18-year veteran with the CGPD.
"I've seen quite a bit in my career maybe not as much as others," Anderson said. "I've seen more than two people that have been killed before, but young ladies, it is shocking It's shocking to everyone, myself included."
At this time, police said they have no suspects and no motive, they do know that a silver or gray newer model Chrysler 300 with chrome rims, tinted windows to include the windshield with a loud exhaust. The front left end has black scuff marks.
It was seen leaving the area Sunday night.
If you have information call the following numbers; in Pima County call 88-CRIME or 911; in Pinal County, call Silent Witness at 520-836-2100.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE