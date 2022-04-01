 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Casa Grande man accused of having sex with 14-year-old arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Luis Landeros

Luis Landeros

 Casa Grande Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 32-year-old accused of engaging sexual conduct with a 14-year-old was arrested in Casa Grande last week.

Back on March 25, 32-year-old Luis Landeros was taken into custody by Casa Grande Police Department at his residence in the Mission Valley subdivision after they received a tip that the man had allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a teenage girl.

According to CGPD, an investigation into the allegations also uncovered "significant information and evidence to establish several crimes had occurred."

Landeros charged with sexual conduct with a minor, public indecency and involving a minor in a drug offense. He is currently being held at Pinal County Adult Detention Center without bond. 

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Recommended for you