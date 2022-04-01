Casa Grande man accused of having sex with 14-year-old arrested

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 32-year-old accused of engaging sexual conduct with a 14-year-old was arrested in Casa Grande last week.
Back on March 25, 32-year-old Luis Landeros was taken into custody by Casa Grande Police Department at his residence in the Mission Valley subdivision after they received a tip that the man had allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a teenage girl.
According to CGPD, an investigation into the allegations also uncovered "significant information and evidence to establish several crimes had occurred."
Landeros charged with sexual conduct with a minor, public indecency and involving a minor in a drug offense. He is currently being held at Pinal County Adult Detention Center without bond.