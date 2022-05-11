Carvana lays off thousands of employees

Online automotive retailer Carvana says it will be laying off thousands of employees.
The company is letting go of 2500 workers, which is roughly 12% of its workforce.
This news comes just a few weeks after the company posted a $506-million loss in the first quarter, which is six times larger than the same period a year ago.
The phoenix company said that its executive team would be giving up salaries for the rest of the year to help fund severance pay for the workers.
Carvana will be laying off workers from operational groups, and will be "transitioning operations" away from its auto reconditioning center in Euclid, Ohio, as well as from some logistics hubs.