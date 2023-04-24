Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital turns 143 this year

TUCSON Ariz. (KVOA) – Carondelet Health Network is celebrating St. Mary’s 143rd anniversary.
St. Mary’s Hospital first opened its doors on April 24, 1880 to treat patients during the tuberculosis pandemic. St. Mary’s Hospital became the first hospital in Arizona.
“We are deeply honored to be a part of such an impactful legacy that has grown to a network of hospitals, physician practices, surgery centers, micro hospitals, and freestanding emergency room, to serve the Tucson and Southern Arizona community for over a century. Our heritage is a testament to the tireless efforts of our staff members who have made it their life's work to uphold the Seven Sisters' mission of compassionate care for all,” said David Ziolkowski, the chief executive officer of St. Mary’s Hospital.
