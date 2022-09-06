Caribbean celebration returns to New York

BROOKLYN, New York -- After a two-year hiatus, the world's largest celebration of Caribbean culture returns to Brooklyn.
The Caribbean carnival are back on the streets of New York City with the West Indian American day parade.
With the beat of a steel drum pulsing through Brooklyn, this celebration is back in all of its vibrant splendor.
The streets were packed with the sights, sounds and pride of the Caribbean.
After going virtual the last two years, this cultural celebration is a chance for the community to reconnect after being separated by the pandemic.