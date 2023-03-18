Canyon Ranch founder, Mel Zuckerman, dies at 94

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Mel Zuckerman, founder of the world-renowned Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort & Spa died Saturday morning at home surrounded by family. He was 94.

He is survived by his wife Enid, his two children Jay and Amy.

A public Celebration of Life is scheduled for April 17 at the University of Arizona.

"Mel’s wish was to share the principles of healthy living with as many people as possible." according to his obituary.

"Mel and his family also support countless philanthropic causes in the Southern Arizona community, concentrating on health, education, food sustainability, arts, youth, and poverty." said the obituary.