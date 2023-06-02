Candlelighters Family Camp creates connections for children with cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A group of campers is taking in the wilderness up on Mount Lemmon Friday.
And this group shares something in common, each family attending the camp has a child battling cancer.
The camp takes place up on Mount Lemmon and it's a chance for kids with cancer, along with their family members, to come together for support, but also for some summer fun.
"It's been really hard and camp just makes it better because it makes me forget about everything and all my treatments," said Belen Ortega.
Belen Ortega and her family packed up for camp Friday morning. They've been at camp every summer for the past seven years after Belen was diagnosed with a blood disorder when she was three.
The Candlelighters Family Camp is an opportunity for families like the Ortegas to connect with others who are facing similar hardships, but it also creates a sort of escape.
"It's a little escape from everything. We got ready. We got excited. She gets so happy and just seeing her playing with all the other kids without thinking when is my shot due? When is my medicine?" said Luly Ortega, Belen's mother.
"To us, the happiness of our kids is the maximum reward we can get as parents," said Belen's father, Osmin.
Belen's sister, Neida, says she's seen the impact this camp has on her family every year.
"Watching my sister have fun with the other kids and watching my family be able to interact with other families going through similar situations," said Neida. "It gave us an opportunity just to have a regular camping trip like how most families go but in a safe environment for my sister."
The camp tells us they're expecting about 100 campers at this three-day, two-night event this year.
