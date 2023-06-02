Candlelighters camp provides support and fun for kids with cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Tucson camp for children with cancer kicks off Friday, celebrating 38 years of hosting this camp in Southern Arizona.
The camp takes place up on Mount Lemmon and is a chance for kids with cancer, along with their family members, to come together for support and some fun.
The Candlelighters Family Camp is an opportunity for those individuals to share stories and connect with others who might be in similar situations. However, it also creates a sort of escape and a break from the hospital.
Children will participate in outdoor activities like archery, rock wall, low ropes, BB guns, crafts, and, of course, traditional campfire fun.
This camp was started in 1985 by parents of children with cancer and this will be its 38th year here.
Families attending have a child in or post-treatment or have lost a child to cancer.
They are expecting about 100 campers to attend the three-day, two-night event.
