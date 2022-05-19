 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of victim of fatal hit-and-run

  • Updated
  • 0
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of victim of fatal hit-and-run
Candlelight Vigil for Rhett Wilbur via Facebook

TUCSON (KVOA) - A candlelight vigil in memory of the pedestrian killed in Friday's fatal hit-and-run crash on the north side is scheduled to be held on May 27 in central Tucson.

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday, 52-year-old Rhett Wilbur was found with extremely critical injuries after he reportedly struck by a vehicle near Sunrise Drive and Swan Road.

Despite passersby rendering aid on Wilbur until emergency responders arrived at the scene, the 52-year-old succumbed to those injuries at the scene.

To honor the Tucsonan's memory, a few of Wilbur's coworkers decided to hold a candlelight vigil for Wilbur from 7 to 8 p.m. May 27 in front of the office building located at 5151 E. Broadway Blvd. near Rosemont Boulevard.

According to organizers, members of the community are encouraged to meet in front of the water fountain at that time.

For more information about the vigil, find the Candlelight Vigil for Rhett Wilbur event on Facebook.

Last Friday, Pima County Sheriff's Department announced that 35-year-old Bradley Schaffer was arrested in connection to the fatal crash after deputies located a suspicious vehicle that had damage consistent with the collision and a person of interest.

Schaffer was booked into Pima County Adult Detention Center for manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision and driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you