Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of victim of fatal hit-and-run

TUCSON (KVOA) - A candlelight vigil in memory of the pedestrian killed in Friday's fatal hit-and-run crash on the north side is scheduled to be held on May 27 in central Tucson.

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday, 52-year-old Rhett Wilbur was found with extremely critical injuries after he reportedly struck by a vehicle near Sunrise Drive and Swan Road.

Despite passersby rendering aid on Wilbur until emergency responders arrived at the scene, the 52-year-old succumbed to those injuries at the scene.

To honor the Tucsonan's memory, a few of Wilbur's coworkers decided to hold a candlelight vigil for Wilbur from 7 to 8 p.m. May 27 in front of the office building located at 5151 E. Broadway Blvd. near Rosemont Boulevard.

According to organizers, members of the community are encouraged to meet in front of the water fountain at that time.

For more information about the vigil, find the Candlelight Vigil for Rhett Wilbur event on Facebook.

Last Friday, Pima County Sheriff's Department announced that 35-year-old Bradley Schaffer was arrested in connection to the fatal crash after deputies located a suspicious vehicle that had damage consistent with the collision and a person of interest.

Schaffer was booked into Pima County Adult Detention Center for manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision and driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.