Candlelight vigil for homicide victims and survivors, tonight in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Homicide Survivors, Inc. is hosting a candlelight vigil tonight, to honor those lost to homicide in the past year.

The vigil will take place today, April 29th, at Children's Memorial Park, 4875 N 15th Pl, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The event is free and open to the public.

The program will feature survivors who will share their stories.

There will be a community altar where friends and family are encouraged to bring an 8x10 image or smaller to honor their loved ones.

For those who cannot attend in person, you can watch a live stream of the event here: https://www.youtube.com/live/tQH718Sk8fA.