...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT BELOW 6000 FEET FROM MONDAY
MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST
WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 150, which includes the lower
elevations of Pima and Pinal Counties and portions of Fire
Weather Zone 151, including Santa Cruz and South Central Pima
Counties.

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Candlelight vigil for homicide victims and survivors, tonight in Tucson

  Updated
  • 0
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Homicide Survivors, Inc. is hosting a candlelight vigil tonight, to honor those lost to homicide in the past year.

The vigil will take place today, April 29th, at Children's Memorial Park, 4875 N 15th Pl, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The event is free and open to the public.

The program will feature survivors who will share their stories.

There will be a community altar where friends and family are encouraged to bring an 8x10 image or smaller to honor their loved ones.

For those who cannot attend in person, you can watch a live stream of the event here: https://www.youtube.com/live/tQH718Sk8fA

