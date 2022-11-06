Candidates take message to Southern Arizona in bus tours

TUCSON (KVOA) - in less than 48 hours, Aizonans will head to the polls. At stake is control of congress and the direction of politics in Arizona.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs rolled into Tucson Sunday morning at 9 for the last leg of her Solutions Can't Wait tour. Hobbs held smaller, meet and great style events on her stops in Tucson. She told supporters the race isn't about Democrats or Republicans, but a choice between sanity over chaos. "It's a choice between myself who has a track record of working across the aisle and delivering for Arizonans or my opponent Kari Lake who has dangerous ideas."
Hobbs' supporters citing abortion and saving democracy as key issues in this election. "I have a daughter and I want her to have the same rights that I did growing up. It's really important to not let them overturn Roe Vs. Wade and I'm very passionate about it," said supporter Susan Cover. Aidan Romo said he is concerned that some candidates don't acknowledge the 2020 election was legitimate. "Just the fact that we have someone running against safe and secure elections I think that is really important because without elections we can't be properly represented."
Across town the Republicans rolled into town on their America First Get Out the Vote bus tour. Candidate for Arizona Attorney General, Abe Hamedeh, said at an afternoon rally, "You know who the real tyrants are, are the ones who shut down our churches, schools and small businesses."
And while Kari Lake did not attend the Republican's Get Out the Vote bus tour, her supporters showed up. "She's a great candidate and she's got great policies," said Alan Nichols. Kevin Stogsdill said this is the first year he has been inspired to volunteer, "Everything she's been saying she wants to do is stuff I believe in very strongly."
Candidate for Secretary of State, Mark Finchem, brought up immigration, asking first generation Americans to raise their hands, and telling them they are here legally.
Concern about the border was echoed in Republican voters like Amir Kaholi. "What's the number one issue for you in this election? The border, crime and what's happening with our kids."