Canadian researchers learn more about MIS-C in children

Children over the age of five could be at a higher risk for developing MIS-C following a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Researchers from the University of Alberta conducted a study of over 200 children admitted to hospitals in Canada, Costa Rica and Iran who were suspected of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome or MIS-C.
They found that those ages 6 - 12 years old were at a 44% increased risk of being admitted to the ICU and those between the ages of 13 and 17 were at a 46% increased risk, compared to children five years and younger.
The study also revealed that those with high blood markers for inflammation were at the highest risk for severe MIS-C.