Canadian Prime Minister visits Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday.
Trudeau visited the war torn city of Irpin, and raised the Canadian flag over the embassy in Kyiv.
In a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's support of the country.
Announcing more military and financial support to Ukraine, and new sanctions against Russia.
With especially harsh words for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trudeau was also on hand to see President Zelenskyy present awards to some service members.
Including the famous patron, a 2-year-old bomb sniffing jack russell terrier.