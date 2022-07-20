Camaro wanted after fleeing pedestrian-involved crash on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police Department are on the lookout for a Chevrolet Camaro after it was allegedly involved in Sunday's hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on the south side.
At around 1 a.m. Sunday, a pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after the individual was struck by a vehicle he while was crossing a crosswalk near the intersection of Irvington Road and 12th Avenue.
TPD said the vehicle involved in the crash reportedly fled the seen before police arrived at the scene.
According to the department, the vehicle was described as a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Camaro that is believed to have front-end damage and appears to be a convertible.
TPD said the Camaro was last seen traveling east on Irvington Road.
Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.