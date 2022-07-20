 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Camaro wanted after fleeing pedestrian-involved crash on south side

Camaro wanted after fleeing pedestrian-involved crash on south side
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police Department are on the lookout for a Chevrolet Camaro after it was allegedly involved in Sunday's hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on the south side.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, a pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after the individual was struck by a vehicle he while was crossing a crosswalk near the intersection of Irvington Road and 12th Avenue.

TPD said the vehicle involved in the crash reportedly fled the seen before police arrived at the scene.

According to the department, the vehicle was described as a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Camaro that is believed to have front-end damage and appears to be a convertible.

TPD said the Camaro was last seen traveling east on Irvington Road.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

