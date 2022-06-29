California teen who found purse in shopping cart, drove to address on license to return it

SAN DIEGO (NBC News) — A California teen is being recognized for his good deed, going out of his way to return a stranger's purse.
This is something that we really need. It's good news, positive news.
Late Saturday night, Adrian Rodriquez was unfazed by the three dogs barking at him. He had a special delivery.
"I was shopping," he said.
It was for Eliana Martin. She was at this Ralph's and can't explain why she left her purse in a shopping cart.
"I had my credit cards, my husband's credit card that day," she said.
Thankfully, Adrian was the first to find it.
"And then I was leaving out of the parking lot, and I put my cart back and it was right there in the little basket," Rodriquez said.
The recent Otay Ranch High School graduate looked at Eliana's ID and got in the car.
"If someone found my stuff, I'd want them to bring it back to me," he said.
"It was nice of him that he drove all the way to my house to drop it off," Marquez said.
Adrian left the green purse and all its contents with a confused aunt and left.
You see, Eliana Martin used to live here with Melina Marquez, but did not update her license.
"it was a surprise for me," Martin said. "Honestly? It was a surprise for me."
"I looked into the ring camera, and I was like, oh my god. He's such a young kid," Marquez said. "I was like, we need to find him and just give him a little piece of gratitude."
Melina posted this video on Facebook and let Chula Vista do it's thing.
"I woke up and I had a bunch of messages like, oh, is this you?'" Rodriquez said. "It was weird."
"Thank God, we found him," Marquez said.
The ladies invited Adrian over Monday morning to say thank you in person, and to let him know the community donated to an online fundraiser in his honor.
Nobody was around when Adrian found Eliana's purse, but now we all know about his special delivery.