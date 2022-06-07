Bystander shot after violent argument inside Phoenix Metrocenter Walmart

PHOENIX (KPNX) — A SWAT team along with a swarm of other officers responded to a shooting at a Walmart at the Metrocenter in Phoenix on Tuesday.
The shooting happened just outside the store near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue around 3:30 p.m, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Two men were arguing inside the store when police say the shooter stepped outside, pulled out a gun and fired at the other man inside the store, police say.
The shooter missed and struck a bystander. The victim, only identified as a woman, should be okay.
An off-duty police officer was working security in the area and stopped both men.
Video from Sky 12 showed a large police presence outside the Walmart.
The store was evacuated during the investigation.
