Buzz Aldrin's moon jacket sells for $2.8 million

Buzz aldrin's moon jacket has sold at an auction for $2.8 million.
According to Sotheby's, the amount paid for the Apollo 11 inflight coverall jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction.
The bidder outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost ten minutes.
The jacket was worn on aldrin's historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969.
It displays his name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem, and the American flag on the left shoulder.
The jacket is made of a fire-resistant material known as beta cloth that was incorporated in spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967.
Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.