Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Buzz Aldrin's moon jacket sells for $2.8 million

Buzz Aldrin Jacket

Buzz aldrin's moon jacket has sold at an auction for $2.8 million.

According to Sotheby's, the amount paid for the Apollo 11 inflight coverall jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction.

The bidder outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost ten minutes.

The jacket was worn on aldrin's historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969.

It displays his name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem, and the American flag on the left shoulder.

The jacket is made of a fire-resistant material known as beta cloth that was incorporated in spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.