Now that the rain and snow has moved on, we are tracking frigid temperatures! Highs will only warm into the mid 50s this afternoon with most dropping to near or below freezing tonight.
It's a cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s but it's going to get even colder tonight! Highs will push into the mid 50s for the warmest spots today and clouds decrease so expect tons of sunshine this afternoon.
A Freeze Warning will go into effect for most of Pima and Pinal County starting tonight at 10 PM until tomorrow morning at 9 AM. This includes the cities of Sells, Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, and Oracle. Temperatures will drop into the teens, 20s and 30s and patchy to widespread frost will be possible.
Be sure to protect the 4 P's (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes). Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and make sure they have a way of staying warm. Pets need to be kept indoors! If you have sensitive plants, be sure to cover them with a blanket. Pipes need to be covered for areas dropping into the teens, including parts of Cochise County.
A system will bring even colder temperatures by the end of the work week and into the weekend! Unfortunately, all of the moisture stays to the north this time around but we'll get in on the cold air. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s both Saturday and Sunday morning so if you have early morning plans be safe and bundle up!
- Today: Cold start, clouds decrease. High: 54°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 30°
- Tomorrow: Frigid morning, sunny. High: 59°