Bundle up this morning!

This morning is the coldest start of the season so far with parts of Southeastern Arizona waking up below freezing! Freeze Warning remains in effect until 8 AM followed by a nice warm up on tap later today...
Temperatures are in the 20s, 30s and low 40s this morning with the coldest spots to the south and east of Tucson. The Freeze Warning remains in effect until mid morning for the lower elevations of Santa Cruz, Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise counties. Bundle up before you head out the door!
After the frigid start, temperatures will rebound into the 60s and low to mid 70s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Overnight tonight won't be as cold but most of us will drop into the 30s and 40s.
Temperatures will push into the low 80s on Wednesday before cooling into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday. A system passing by to the north will help cool us down slightly and will bring a breeze, especially on Thursday. Overnight low could drop down close to freezing again to the south and east of Tucson Friday and Saturday morning.
If you plan on going trick or treating this weekend, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s in Tucson during the evening hours with 50s and 60s to the south and east! On Halloween, there is a slight chance for showers for parts of Southeastern Arizona at this time so stay tuned for more details as we get closer!
- Today: Sunny and beautiful. High: 76°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 47°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 81°