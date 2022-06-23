Bulls and Raptors grab Cats Terry and Koloko

CHICAGO (AP) - Dalen Terry made no effort to hide his excitement. Then again, that was hardly a surprise.
Terry is known for his infectious enthusiasm not to mention his ability to play multiple positions, and the Arizona guard is ready to bring all that to Chicago.
The Bulls drafted Terry with the No. 18 pick on Thursday night, adding size and versatility in the backcourt as they try to take another step after reaching the playoffs for the first time in five years.
Though he didn't put up big numbers on offense, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound Terry played an important role on a team that won 33 games and reached the Sweet 16. Arizona won the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament championships and finished No. 2 in the final AP poll in coach Tommy Lloyd's first season.
Terry averaged 8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals. Owning a nearly 7-foot-1 wingspan, he can guard multiple spots and play on or off the ball on offense. He is also known for his energy and enthusiasm, and it sure was on display after the Bulls took him.
"I feel people were overthinking," Terry said from a draft party in Phoenix, in his hometown. "I'm glad I was 18th. I'm happy. I'm so happy. Eighteen was perfect. I have no regrets."
Asked if he'll remember everyone picked before him, Terry said: "Yes sir. I remember everybody already."
Terry, who worked out for the Bulls right before the combine in Chicago, opted to skip his junior season and turn pro after seeing his stock rise this spring. He announced just before the June 1 deadline he would remain in the draft rather than return to Arizona. He was the second Wildcat taken on Thursday, with Pac-12 Player of the Year Bennedict Mathurin going to Indiana at No. 6.
"We spoke to him about 30 minutes ago, and the kid was incredibly excited about being a Chicago Bull," general manager Marc Eversley said. "He literally said to us that he would run here right now and get started."
Eversley sees him as more of a wing player who can guard both guard spots as well as small forwards. He said Terry probably needs to work on his jumper, though he is a "capable" 3-point shooter.
The Bulls went 46-36 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 with All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way. Chicago got off to a big start and finished with its best record since the 2014-15 team went 50-32 in former coach Tom Thibodeau's final season, though the way things unfolded down the stretch left a bitter taste.
The Bulls went from leading the Eastern Conference to finishing in sixth place. They lost 15 of their final 22 regular-season games, then got knocked out by Milwaukee 4-1 in their first playoff appearance since 2017.
RAPTORS DRAFT KOLOKO
The Toronto Raptors selected Arizona center Christian Koloko with the 33rd overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.
"Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers," Raptors coach NIck Nurse said of Koloko. "Ranks really highly in all of college basketball last year in a lot of categories. Pretty decent pick and roll player, and he's got good feet."
The 7-foot-1 Koloko played three seasons with the Wildcats, averaging career bests of 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 37 games as a junior.
"I did talk to him and he's super, super excited to be here," Nurse said. "Like, really, really happy that we selected him."
Koloko, 22, is from Douala, Cameroon, the same birth city as Raptors All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.
"I'm sure it'll be interesting to see those guys together," Nurse said.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri and forward Precious Achiuwa are from neighboring Nigeria.
The 2019 champions, Toronto, returned to the playoffs this season after a one-year absence, but fell behind 3-0 in the first round before losing a six-game series to Philadelphia.
Despite being loaded with long, athletic players, the Raptors didn't have anyone on their roster taller than 6-foot-9, which made the already difficult task of defending 76ers center Joel Embiid an even tougher challenge come playoff time.
"He certainly kind of slots in, possibly, into a position of need, and roster balance, too," Nurse said of Koloko. "Pretty exciting pick, I think, for that one tonight."
Koloko was the 2021-22 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and an all-conference first-team selection. He led the conference and ranked 14th in the NCAA with 2.76 blocks per game, and tied an Arizona single-season record with 102 blocks.
Koloko was also one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Toronto's pick, which originally belonged to Detroit, was acquired from San Antonio along with forward Thaddeus Young in exchange for guard Goran Dragic and Toronto's first-round pick, 20th overall.
Last year, the Raptors picked Florida State forward Scottie Barnes with the fourth overall pick. Barnes went on to be named NBA Rookie of the Year, joining Vince Carter and Damon Stoudamire as Toronto players to win top rookie honors.
The Raptors drafted 33rd for the first time in team history.
