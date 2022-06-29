Bull bison gores Colorado man in Yellowstone National Park

PARK COUNTY, Wyo. (NBC News) — One Colorado man has suffered an arm injury after being attacked by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, according to park officials.
A 34-year-old man and his family were walking through Yellowstone National park on Monday when a bull bison charged the group.
The man appeared to be behind the bison when it charged other members of his party, according to a video that was posted on social media.
The bison pursued a child who tried to run away and the man grabbed the child before being thrown by the bison.
Both were able to get away, but the man escaped with an arm injury.
He was taken to Eastern Idaho Medical Center for treatment.
This incident is still under investigation.