Buckeye woman swarmed and attacked by bees

BUCKEYE VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A woman is recovering after being stung more than 75 times.

Arizona Fire and Medical Authority says a family went out to do a photo shoot when they were surrounded by bees.

The woman was able to get her children into the safety of their car before the bees reached them.

AFMA responded to the scene and were able to get the family to safety.

AFMA says the woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.