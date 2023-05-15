Buckeye Police searching for missing woman

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Buckeye Police Department is searching for 76-year-old Sharon Duerbig.

Duerbig is diagnosed with dementia and left her home on Saturday around 6 a.m.

BPD says she is possibly headed for Redlands California. Her last known location was on I-10 westbound near Quartzsite, AZ.

She is driving a 2016 red Toyota Highlander with California plates that read 7SHM532.

Contact Buckeye Police Department if you have any information on her location