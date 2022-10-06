Bubba's defensive return is a splash for PRCA

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The 5th Friday Football Fever Klipper Automotive Player of the Week award for 2022 goes to Pusch Ridge Christian junior quarterback/safety Jacob "Bubba" Mustain.
Mustain scored three touchdowns in the Lions 41-20 win over rival Sabino. He ran for one and passed for two more but it is what he did on defense that helped change the game.
Pusch Ridge Christian turned up the pressure on Sabercats quarterback Cameron Hackworth in the third and fourth quarters and that pressure turned into the three interceptions.
All three picks went to Mustain, as PRCA shutout the high-powered Sabino offense after the break.
Mustain was making his first start of the year on defense. He had five interceptions in 2021 for the Lions.
He's in his first season as the quarterback for PRCA. Mustain has completed 65% of his passes for 1,604 yards with 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's also run for 217 yards and eight scores.
Pusch Ridge Christian (6-1, 2-1, 3A South) is ranked as high as No. 2 this week by MaxPreps and No. 4 by AZSportsNetwork. The first official AIA rankings will be released next week (October 11).
If the Lions hold in the Top 4 for the remainder of the season, Pusch Ridge Christian will assure themselves the chance to host two home games in the Conference 3A playoffs.
They were the 7th seed last season and lost in the first round to No. 10 Thatcher. The Eagles are currently No. 1 and the lone team to beat the Lions this season.
Pusch Ridge Christian has a bye this week. The Lions finish the season with home games against Chandler Valley Christian (October 14) and Safford (October 28) with a road affair in between at Palo Verde (October 21).
