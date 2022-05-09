Brushfire BBQ owner says Instagram 'hacked', offensive LGBTQ post 'doesn't represent company'

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local business owner is speaking out after a social media hack.
The owner of Brushfire BBQ and Creamery says someone hacked its Instagram account and posted offensive comments about the LGBTQ community.
Owner, Peter Wagle says last Wednesday he was alerted to this post on the restaurant's Instagram account. Wagle says they were hacked and did not post the message. He goes on to add that this message does not represent the company in any way and that they themselves employ members of the LGBTQ community
Wagle says that they then put out this clarification on social media, but was immediately attacked as well. He says that a lot of the negative backlash has been directed toward himself, as well as one-star reviews on Google. He says with this clarification, he wants it to be known that he welcomes open dialogue.
"If anybody has an issue, I'm usually at the 22nd Street restaurant," Wagle said. "They're more than welcome to come and talk to me at any time I'd be more than happy to talk to any of them and they'll see that's not who I am."
Wagle says authorities are investigating the hack.