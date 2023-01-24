Coldest start of the season so far this morning with most of Southeastern Arizona waking up below freezing. Bundle up before heading out!
The Hard Freeze and Freeze Warning remain in effect until 8 AM this morning as temperatures drop well below freezing. The coldest spots will be east of Tucson and in the high terrain where temperatures are falling into the teens! The rest of us are waking up in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.
Highs will rebound into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon but will fall back below freezing for most tonight into tomorrow morning. Thankfully, temperatures will continue to climb as we work our way towards the weekend with highs pushing closer to normal in the upper 60s.
Continue to protect the 4 P's (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes). Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and make sure they have a way of staying warm. Pets need to be kept indoors! If you have sensitive plants, be sure to cover them with a blanket. Pipes need to be covered for areas dropping into the teens, including parts of Cochise County.
- Today: Frigid morning, tons of sunshine. High: 53°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 29°
- Tomorrow: Frigid morning, sunny. High: 59°