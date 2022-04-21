 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Brnovich sues Hobbs in dispute over election procedures

  • Updated
  • 0
Mark Brnovich Katie Hobbs
Gage Skidmore

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is suing Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in an escalation of a dispute over the election procedures manual she is required to complete. Brnovich joined with the Republican Party in Yavapai County in the lawsuit filed Thursday. Hobbs contends she legally updated the manual that guides county election officials but Brnovich says it has major issues and has refused to approve it. The two have been at odds for months over the manual and tangled in other fights as well. Both are seeking higher office. Brnovich is seeking his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate in hopes of taking on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in November. Hobbs is running for governor.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

