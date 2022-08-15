Britney Griner's legal team files appeal

Brittney Griner's defense team has appealed against her Russian drug conviction.
The U.S. basketball star was sentenced to nine years in Russia for drug smuggling charges.
Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after cannabis-infused vape cartridges were found in her luggage.
She plead guilty to the charges, but said she made an "honest mistake" by entering Russia with cannabis oil, which is illegal in the country.
The U.S. Government maintains that the athlete was wrongfully detained, and has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout.
A Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.