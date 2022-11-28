Brief cool down tomorrow!

Happy Monday! Temperatures are mainly in the 30s and 40s this morning and will warm into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. A system passing by well to the north of us is bringing the clouds and gusty wind between 20 and 30 mph today with cooler temperatures on tap tomorrow!
Highs will only climb into the upper 60s for the warmest spots tomorrow before warming back up above normal Wednesday through the weekend.
Our next chance for showers will be late Friday and Saturday thanks to some subtropical moisture. At this time, showers will be isolated and the snow level will remain near the mountain tops. Stay tuned for more details!
- Today: Breezy with clouds. High: 73°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 45°
- Tomorrow Cooler with tons of sun, breezy. High: 67°