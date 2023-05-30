Breezy & Warm

Another beautiful day across Southeastern Arizona with highs pushing back into the mid 90s for the warmest spots!
After a long holiday weekend it's a beautiful start this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s! We're starting out with a clear sky and that will stick around throughout the day today. UV Index will be high to extreme today, which means you could burn if you're outside for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Wear sunscreen and remember to stay hydrated!
An area of low pressure will head southward into Northern Arizona by Wednesday. The wind will pick up as a result and temperatures will drop below normal into the upper 80s and the low 90s the second half of the work week. The wind and cooler temperatures will be the only impact from this system. Gusts will sit mainly between 15 and 25 mph but some spots could get gusts closer to 30 mph. Secure loose objects just in case and remember one less spark, means one less wildfire.
As we head into the upcoming weekend, a ridge of high pressure will take over and that means warmer temperatures. Highs will push into the upper 90s by Sunday and there is a chance we could hit our second 100° in Tucson! Stay tuned...
- Today: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 95°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 60°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and "cooler". High: 91°