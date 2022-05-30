Breezy & Warm Memorial Day

It will be breezy at times for Memorial Day and temperatures will only warm into the mid 90s for the warmest spots! Continue to be extra careful if you plan on doing anything outdoors and keep in mind there are several fire restrictions on both state and federal land! Remember, one less spark means one less wildfire.
Temperatures will start to climb again as high pressure builds and by midweek, temperatures will be back in the triple digits! The hottest days will be Thursday and Friday with temperatures pushing to around 104° again. Late last week we had a slight chance for thunderstorms near the AZ/NM Border but the latest updates are keeping the moisture farther to the east at this time. Expect tons of sunshine and dry conditions for the next week!
Always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Memorial Day: Breezy with tons of sunshine. High: 94°
- Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 60°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 98°