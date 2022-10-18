Breezy Today & Tomorrow!

Warmer and breezy compared to yesterday morning with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the warmest spots. Temperatures will continue to warm as the work week goes on but we'll have another cool down and more rain this weekend!
It's not as cold as yesterday morning but most of Southeastern Arizona is waking up in the 40s, 50s and 60s! Highs will push into the 70s and low to mid 80s with tons of sunshine and it will be breezy from time to time. Expect gusts between 20 and 30 mph today and tomorrow. Secure loose objects just in case!
High pressure controls the weather this work week, which will keep us dry and warm our temperatures up but we should sit around or just above average even on the warmest days.
A system from the Northwest will impact us this weekend bringing cooler temperatures, breezy conditions and a slight chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. This system could help draw an area of low pressure, off the Baja California Coast, eastward this weekend. This could bring additional moisture to Arizona into early next week. More details to come!
- Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 83°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 60°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 84°