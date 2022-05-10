Breezy to windy through midweek...

A system is slowly passing by to the north and will continue to impact us through tomorrow bringing breezy to windy conditions. The wind will be slightly lighter today compared to yesterday but will pick up a bit more tomorrow.
Highs will warm into the mid 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine and it will be breezy. Sustained wind will vary from 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 25 mph. There is no red flag warning today but avoid outdoor burning, outdoor target shooting and charcoal grills. Make sure you also properly dispose of cigarettes and that no chains are dragging from your vehicle. Southeastern Arizona is under a moderate to severe drought and the air will be very dry. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
The wind will pick up again tomorrow with gusts around 30 to 35 mph as this system finally passes by to the north. A cool front will bring a slight "cool" down on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s but it doesn't last!
A ridge of high pressure will begin to build as we work our way towards the weekend and this will warm our temperatures into the low 100s! It will be the hottest weekend of the year so far and some records are in jeopardy. Remember to drink plenty of water and limit any strenuous outdoor activities.
- Today: Breezy, warm and sunny. High: 94°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 57°
- Tomorrow: Windy and warm with a few clouds. High: 93°